Advertisement

28 election employees in 1 Missouri county have coronavirus

By JIM SALTER
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 12:26 PM MST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

O’FALLON, Mo. (AP) — Twenty-eight employees of the election board in one of Missouri’s largest counties are sick with the coronavirus.

A director believes they most likely got infected from voters, though local health officials aren’t convinced.

The Jackson County Election Board’s Republican director, Tammy Brown, said Tuesday that eight full-time and 20 part-time employees have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Most are doing well and recovering at home, but two part-time workers are hospitalized, including one in intensive care.

Brown says thousands of voters came into the offices to pick up absentee and mail-in ballots, vote, and to drop off ballots.

The employees also worked a drive-thru line for voters with the coronavirus and people in quarantine.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The meeting is on November 9th, at 5:00 P.M.
Twin Falls City Council to vote on mask mandate at Monday’s city council meeting
Twin Falls city council and local residents discuss proposed face mask mandate Monday night
Twin Falls City Council tables face mask ordinance discussion
President-elect Joe Biden gestures on stage after speaking, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in...
Biden targets virus as his White House transition begins
Doctor stresses that the ER should be used for those truly having a crisis
Doctor explains when to use ER during COVID-19
Payne was cooperative as Troopers took her into custody immediately following the incident
Woman arrested during protest at Idaho Statehouse

Latest News

The Supreme Court is seen in Washington, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020.
High court seems likely to leave health care law in place
Residents walk a flooded street to reach their homes, Monday, Nov. 9, 2020 in Fort Lauderdale,...
Florida cities mop up after deluge from Tropical Storm Eta
President-elect Joe Biden speaks Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, at The Queen theater in Wilmington, Del.
LIVE: President-elect Joe Biden makes remarks on the Affordable Care Act
Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) reacts to election results