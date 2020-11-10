Burley swimmer on state championship win

BURLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - Three local swimmers are now state champions following their performances at districts.

They are Asha Thomson of Minico, as well as Jackson Rasmussen and Abbi Gibby of Burley. The trio represent members of the Mini-Cassia Swim Team, which also features athletes hailing from Declo and Oakley high schools.

STATE CHAMPS ALERT: Check out these 2020 State Swimming first place winners in each of our individual events and overall team awards. Congrats to all of our competitors! 🥇🏊‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/1nWvhc1NIq — IDHSAA (@IDHSAA) November 6, 2020

We spoke to Gibby on Monday night.

She won the 4A state championship in the breaststroke, with a time of 1:10. The senior shaved off six seconds in this event from her performance as a junior.

Since Idaho didn’t hold an actual state championship, all district performances were tabulated and the fastest times won medals.

Gibby admits districts was odd, you had to stay with your team and wear face masks outside of the pool.

But winning state was such a relief when she found out Friday morning.

Gibby explained, “super amazed when I got the results, my dad texted me and I was actually at the school doing my math and I jumped up saying I’m a state champion!” “It was really exciting, I just love swim so much and breaststroke has always been my stroke and when I found out I was a state champion, I was really happy and proud of what I had done,” she added.

Gibby wants to pursue collegiate swimming. She’s filling out recruiting forms for colleges in Arizona, Idaho and Utah.

