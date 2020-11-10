Businesses offer Veterans Day freebies and discounts
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - Wednesday is Veterans Day and restaurants and businesses are honoring veterans and active-duty military.
They’re offering special discounts on Veterans Day to show their appreciation for all those who have sacrificed for the country. Thank you to all that have served and are currently serving, we appreciate all you have done.
Here is a list of businesses offering special deals, we will update as we learn of more:
- Applebees - Free meal from a special menu
- Buffalo Wild Wings - Free 10 boneless wings and fries
- Chili’s Grill and Bar - Free meal from a special menu
- Cracker Barrel - Free slice of Double Chocolate Fudge Coca-Cola Cake
- Denny’s - Free “Build Your Own Grand Slam” from 5 a.m. to noon Wednesday
- Jiffy Lube - Free Oil Change for Veterans on Wednesday, Nov. 11.
- National Parks- Free entrance to National Parks, Refuges and other public lands
- Olive Garden - Free meal from a special menu for veterans and current members of the military who dine in
- Outback Steakhouse - Free Bloomin' Onion and Coke product Wednesday. Also, the chain has a daily heroes discount offering 10% off entire checks to all servicemen and women, police officers, firefighters and first responders with a valid state or federal service ID
- Shari’s - Free slice of pie, along with a “Buy One, Get One” free deal at all locations
- Starbucks - Free tall hot brewed coffee for veterans, active service members and their spouses Wednesday
- Wendy’s- FREE Breakfast Combo for Veterans and Active Military, Nov. 11 from 6:33–10:30 a.m.
If you know of more free offerings for military veterans and active-duty personnel in south central Idaho, please email us at newstips@kmvt.com.
