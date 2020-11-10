Case surges overwhelm public health efforts across Idaho

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - As Idaho has continued to see cases of COVID-19 rise, the health districts around the state and in Southern Idaho case surges are overwhelming health efforts across the Gem State.

In a joint statement released last week, the health districts are saying there are more and more people not getting calls to notify them they may have been exposed to the virus. The South Central Public Health District does do contact tracing investigations, but currently its investigators can’t keep up with the rate at which new cases are being reported.

Brianna Bodily with the health district said currently not all of their investigators are full-time workers so that is another issue being faced.

“According to our investigators, right now, they complete about 300 investigations a week and we’re getting more than a 1,000 a week, so we’re not even at 50% right now," Bodily said. “The cases in our district have increased so quickly, there’s no way to keep up.”

She said this is why they encourage people to do their own contact tracing if they contract the virus. People are asked to notify their family, friends and co-workers they could have been exposed.

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.