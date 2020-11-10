Advertisement

Cat at Northeast’s highest peak dies after 12 years on duty

Marty has succumbed to ‘an unforeseen illness.’
Marty the cat walks on a boulder outside the Mount Washington Observatory in North Conway, N.H....
Marty the cat walks on a boulder outside the Mount Washington Observatory in North Conway, N.H. The black Maine coon cat, who has patrolled the Northeast's highest peak for a dozen years as its weather observatory's mascot, has died.(Source: (Source: Ryan Knapp/Mount Washington Observatory via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 5:12 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH CONWAY, N.H. (AP) — A cat who patrolled the highest peak in the northeast U.S. for a dozen years as its weather observatory’s mascot has died.

Marty, a black Maine coon cat, succumbed to “an unforeseen illness,” Mount Washington Summit Operations Manager Rebecca Scholand said in a news release Monday.

“As a past observer who lived on the summit for four years, I can tell you Marty was a special companion, entertainer and so incredibly loved by observers and state park staff and will be sadly missed,” she wrote.

The Mount Washington Observatory staff have had a cat at the 6,288-foot (1,915-meter) summit, called the “home of the world’s worst weather,” since 1932. The observatory had recently shared the news that Marty would retire from the mountain early in 2021.

“The summit feline tradition will continue,” the news release said.

Marty, a shelter cat, won 53% of the Mount Washington Mascot Primary in January 2008, the same time that Democrat Hillary Clinton and Republican John McCain won their respective races in New Hampshire’s first-in-the-nation presidential primary.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The meeting is on November 9th, at 5:00 P.M.
Twin Falls City Council to vote on mask mandate at Monday’s city council meeting
Payne was cooperative as Troopers took her into custody immediately following the incident
Woman arrested during protest at Idaho Statehouse
President-elect Joe Biden addresses the nation in victory speech and says he's humbled by the...
Twin Falls Democrats and Republicans react to Biden-Harris win
Alex Trebek poses in the press room with the award for outstanding game show host for...
Alex Trebek, long-running ‘Jeopardy!’ host, dies at 80
President-elect Joe Biden gestures on stage after speaking, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in...
Biden targets virus as his White House transition begins

Latest News

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says President Donald Trump is “100% within his rights”...
After Biden win, McConnell says Trump OK to fight election
This April 26, 2017, file photo shows the Eli Lilly & Co. corporate headquarters in...
US allows 1st emergency use of a COVID-19 antibody drug
KMVT is tracking COVID-19 cases in Idaho. Here is a list of the daily state totals and south...
Idaho COVID-19 Tracker: Six more COVID-19-related deaths reported in Twin Falls County,
Trump signs sit beside a mailbox as supporters of President Donald Trump set up to protest...
Trump faces long odds in challenging state vote counts
Dr. Anthony Fauci expressed cautious optimism over a coronavirus vaccine coming soon.
Pfizer says COVID-19 vaccine is looking 90% effective