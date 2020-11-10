Advertisement

Getting Ready for Ski Season: Sun Valley

By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 7:37 PM MST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - Ski season is coming up and with last year’s ski season cut short, many are excited for this year.

Sun Valley Resort is the birthplace of destination skiing, we offer over 3400 vertical feet and over 2,000 acres of skiable terrain, for all types of skiers and riders,” said Bridget Higgins, the marketing director for Sun Valley.

Last year, Sun Valley, and many other ski resorts across the country had to shut down early because of the COVID-19 pandemic. This year, they are making taking some extra precautions to ensure the health of all the visitors and employees.

“Some things skiing here at Sun Valley this year will seem very familiar, but some things will be very different. To help keep people healthy and safe, for example we are asking people to be prepared to go straight to lift, so use your car as your own personal day lodge,” said Higgins.

The COVID-19 pandemic has also provided new opportunities for the mountain.

“Two new base area food and beverage offerings that will offer grab and go offerings for guests that don’t want to go inside, and able to grab a breakfast taco, a hot chocolate and a coffee and head straight to the lift,” said Higgins.

While it may look a little bit different this year, Sun Valley is still planning on their Thanksgiving Day grand opening.

“One thing we are asking everyone as they come visit us this season is to be patient and kind, and help keep everyone healthy and safe this winter season. We are also asking people to know before you go, meaning before you come visit us, check our website, read the emails we are sending, check our social media channels, and be informed before you come to the mountain, and then once you are here, enjoy yourself, but please follow all the on mountain protocols and different signage we have around the resort,” said Higgins.

Sun Valley was also just named the Number 1 Ski Resort by Ski Magazine, which is the first time they have ever been named the Number 1 Ski Resort.

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The meeting is on November 9th, at 5:00 P.M.
Twin Falls City Council to vote on mask mandate at Monday’s city council meeting
Payne was cooperative as Troopers took her into custody immediately following the incident
Woman arrested during protest at Idaho Statehouse
President-elect Joe Biden addresses the nation in victory speech and says he's humbled by the...
Twin Falls Democrats and Republicans react to Biden-Harris win
Alex Trebek poses in the press room with the award for outstanding game show host for...
Alex Trebek, long-running ‘Jeopardy!’ host, dies at 80
President-elect Joe Biden gestures on stage after speaking, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in...
Biden targets virus as his White House transition begins

Latest News

Twin Falls Sheriff’s Office reminds drivers of the hands-free driving law
The law went into effect on July 1st, but they can't start writing tickets until January 1st.
Sheriff's Office reminds drivers of hands free driving law
While it may look a little different this year, Sun Valley is planning on a Thanksgiving Day...
Getting ready for ski season: Sun Valley
KMVT is tracking COVID-19 cases in Idaho. Here is a list of the daily state totals and south...
Idaho COVID-19 Tracker: Six more COVID-19-related deaths reported in Twin Falls County,