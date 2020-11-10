Getting ready for ski season: Sun Valley

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - Ski season is coming up and with last year’s ski season cut short, many are excited for this year.

“Sun Valley Resort is the birthplace of destination skiing, we offer over 3400 vertical feet and over 2,000 acres of skiable terrain, for all types of skiers and riders,” said Bridget Higgins, the marketing director for Sun Valley.

Last year, Sun Valley, and many other ski resorts across the country had to shut down early because of the COVID-19 pandemic. This year, they are making taking some extra precautions to ensure the health of all the visitors and employees.

“Some things skiing here at Sun Valley this year will seem very familiar, but some things will be very different. To help keep people healthy and safe, for example we are asking people to be prepared to go straight to lift, so use your car as your own personal day lodge,” said Higgins.

The COVID-19 pandemic has also provided new opportunities for the mountain.

“Two new base area food and beverage offerings that will offer grab and go offerings for guests that don’t want to go inside, and able to grab a breakfast taco, a hot chocolate and a coffee and head straight to the lift,” said Higgins.

While it may look a little bit different this year, Sun Valley is still planning on their Thanksgiving Day grand opening.

“One thing we are asking everyone as they come visit us this season is to be patient and kind, and help keep everyone healthy and safe this winter season. We are also asking people to know before you go, meaning before you come visit us, check our website, read the emails we are sending, check our social media channels, and be informed before you come to the mountain, and then once you are here, enjoy yourself, but please follow all the on mountain protocols and different signage we have around the resort,” said Higgins.

Sun Valley was also just named the Number 1 Ski Resort by Ski Magazine, which is the first time they have ever been named the Number 1 Ski Resort.

