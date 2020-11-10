Advertisement

AAA: Prepare vehicles ready for winter driving conditions

Drivers should monitor tire pressure, tire tread and vehicle batteries
By Jack Schemmel
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 10:56 AM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - As southern Idaho saw the first snow of the season over the weekend, it’s time to make sure drivers and their vehicles are ready for winter conditions.

Officials say drivers need to avoid summer cruising posture, be more upright and be ready for sudden changes. Matthew Conde, with AAA Idaho, says a big bulky winter coat may limit a driver’s movement. He says to instead wear layers of clothing while driving when possible.

If a car battery is more than three years old, extreme heat and cold put a lot of stress on the battery. A car can have its battery tested to make sure it is in good shape at a local auto parts store or with a trusted mechanic. Tire pressure and tire tread are important to keep track of as well.

“This is the time to make sure your tires are in good working order,” Conde said. “We drive with them all summer long, the tread wears down and what you need to do is the quarter test. Take a quarter, turn it upside down on your tire tread and if you can see the top of George Washington’s head, it’s time to think about changing that tire.”

Conde says if you start to slide due to traction loss, remain calm and steer in the direction you want to go.

For more information about driving in winter conditions click here.

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The meeting is on November 9th, at 5:00 P.M.
Twin Falls City Council to vote on mask mandate at Monday’s city council meeting
Twin Falls city council and local residents discuss proposed face mask mandate Monday night
Twin Falls City Council tables face mask ordinance discussion
President-elect Joe Biden gestures on stage after speaking, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in...
Biden targets virus as his White House transition begins
Doctor stresses that the ER should be used for those truly having a crisis
Doctor explains when to use ER during COVID-19
Payne was cooperative as Troopers took her into custody immediately following the incident
Woman arrested during protest at Idaho Statehouse

Latest News

Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) reacts to election results
Idaho public health efforts overwhelmed with surge of cases
Case surges overwhelm public health efforts across Idaho
St Luke’s Magic Valley is currently treating around 50 to 60 patients for COVID-19. They tell...
Magic Valley hospital battling need for nursing staff
Getting vehicles ready for winter conditions. Drivers should monitor tire pressure, tire tread,...
Getting vehicles ready for winter conditions