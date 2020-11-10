AAA: Prepare vehicles ready for winter driving conditions

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - As southern Idaho saw the first snow of the season over the weekend, it’s time to make sure drivers and their vehicles are ready for winter conditions.

Officials say drivers need to avoid summer cruising posture, be more upright and be ready for sudden changes. Matthew Conde, with AAA Idaho, says a big bulky winter coat may limit a driver’s movement. He says to instead wear layers of clothing while driving when possible.

If a car battery is more than three years old, extreme heat and cold put a lot of stress on the battery. A car can have its battery tested to make sure it is in good shape at a local auto parts store or with a trusted mechanic. Tire pressure and tire tread are important to keep track of as well.

“This is the time to make sure your tires are in good working order,” Conde said. “We drive with them all summer long, the tread wears down and what you need to do is the quarter test. Take a quarter, turn it upside down on your tire tread and if you can see the top of George Washington’s head, it’s time to think about changing that tire.”

Conde says if you start to slide due to traction loss, remain calm and steer in the direction you want to go.

