Idaho Sen. Jim Risch discusses priorities for new Senate term

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Sen. Jim Risch (R-ID) is preparing to be sworn into a third term in January.

Risch said he will focus on improving the economy and helping Americans get jobs--two issues he focused on heavily during his campaign.

The Idaho senator tells Gray DC he’s hopeful a vaccine will be available soon.

“Once the vaccine hits the streets, this thing’s over with. We went through this when I was a kid with polio,” he said.

He said negotiations are ongoing for another coronavirus relief bill to help people financially struggling from the pandemic.

“As far a timeline, I can’t give you that right now. I can tell you this. Everybody wants a bill, getting there is much more difficult,” he said.

The first day of the new term is January 3, 2021.

