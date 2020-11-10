Iverson named Player of the Year

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - The Great Basin Conference volleyball honors are in and a Twin Falls High School senior takes home the top award.

Brinley Iverson is the conference Player of the Year, after amassing 237 kills and 28 aces. On defense, she produced 245 digs.

She helped the Bruins take home the consolation trophy at the 4A state championships in late October.

Coach Andria Harshman had this to say, “Brinley Iverson led our team in every way possible." “She consistently led us in kills, digs, serve receive and serving percentages. However, the bigger area she led in was as a leader on and off the court,” she added.

The three-year varsity player produced 60 aces, 407 kills and 433 digs over the course of her career.

“B.I. always had the team’s best interest in mind as a player and she really is a dream to coach! We wish her the best of luck in the future and know that the skies the limit for this 3 sport athlete!”

Minico’s Rayna Stimpson is the Coach of the Year after her Spartans produced a strong campaign in 2020.

1st Team All-Conference

#4 Lanie Elliott (Canyon Ridge HS)

#7 Natalie Hepworth (Burley HS)

#15 Brenley Hansen (Twin Falls HS)

#2 Samantha Chambers (Wood River HS)

#10 Talin Stimpson (Minico HS)

#3 Piper Newton (Twin Falls HS)

2nd Team All-Conference

#9 Megan Sanderson (Minico HS)

#2 Sydney Searle (Burley HS)

#5 Kelsie Pope (Burley HS)

#6 Brinley Solosabal (Twin Falls HS)

#3 Mercedez Pena (Canyon Ridge HS)

#2 Kennedy Detweiler (Canyon Ridge HS)

Honorable Mention All-Conference

#14 Carlie Latta (Minico HS)

#12 Willa Laski (Wood River HS)

#10 Charlie Loomis (Wood River HS)

#12 Grace Reaume (Mountain Home HS)

#8 Riley Riebesell (Canyon Ridge HS)

#6 Grace Fort (Jerome HS)

#3 Sophie Vandenberg (Wood River HS)

