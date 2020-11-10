Advertisement

Iverson named Player of the Year

Bruin led Twin Falls High School in several categories
By Brittany Cooper
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 11:20 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - The Great Basin Conference volleyball honors are in and a Twin Falls High School senior takes home the top award.

Brinley Iverson is the conference Player of the Year, after amassing 237 kills and 28 aces. On defense, she produced 245 digs.

She helped the Bruins take home the consolation trophy at the 4A state championships in late October.

Coach Andria Harshman had this to say, “Brinley Iverson led our team in every way possible." “She consistently led us in kills, digs, serve receive and serving percentages. However, the bigger area she led in was as a leader on and off the court,” she added.

The three-year varsity player produced 60 aces, 407 kills and 433 digs over the course of her career.

“B.I. always had the team’s best interest in mind as a player and she really is a dream to coach! We wish her the best of luck in the future and know that the skies the limit for this 3 sport athlete!”

Minico’s Rayna Stimpson is the Coach of the Year after her Spartans produced a strong campaign in 2020.

1st Team All-Conference

  • #4 Lanie Elliott (Canyon Ridge HS)
  • #7 Natalie Hepworth (Burley HS)
  • #15 Brenley Hansen (Twin Falls HS)
  • #2 Samantha Chambers (Wood River HS)
  • #10 Talin Stimpson (Minico HS)
  • #3 Piper Newton (Twin Falls HS)

2nd Team All-Conference

  • #9 Megan Sanderson (Minico HS)
  • #2 Sydney Searle (Burley HS)
  • #5 Kelsie Pope (Burley HS)
  • #6 Brinley Solosabal (Twin Falls HS)
  • #3 Mercedez Pena (Canyon Ridge HS)
  • #2 Kennedy Detweiler (Canyon Ridge HS)

Honorable Mention All-Conference

  • #14 Carlie Latta (Minico HS)
  • #12 Willa Laski (Wood River HS)
  • #10 Charlie Loomis (Wood River HS)
  • #12 Grace Reaume (Mountain Home HS)
  • #8 Riley Riebesell (Canyon Ridge HS)
  • #6 Grace Fort (Jerome HS)
  • #3 Sophie Vandenberg (Wood River HS)

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The meeting is on November 9th, at 5:00 P.M.
Twin Falls City Council to vote on mask mandate at Monday’s city council meeting
Payne was cooperative as Troopers took her into custody immediately following the incident
Woman arrested during protest at Idaho Statehouse
President-elect Joe Biden addresses the nation in victory speech and says he's humbled by the...
Twin Falls Democrats and Republicans react to Biden-Harris win
President-elect Joe Biden gestures on stage after speaking, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in...
Biden targets virus as his White House transition begins
Alex Trebek poses in the press room with the award for outstanding game show host for...
Alex Trebek, long-running ‘Jeopardy!’ host, dies at 80

Latest News

Burley State Champion
Great Basin All-Conference volleyball players
Kayden Ramsey earns play of the week honors. The Declo junior’s interception takes the top spot.
Kayden Ramsey earns play of the week honors
Raft River dominates Kamiah and moves onto semifinals. The Trojans score the first 30 points en...
Raft River dominates Kamiah and moves onto semifinals