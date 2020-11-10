Advertisement

Ketchum company sees increase in sales since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic

By Elizabeth Hadley
Nov. 10, 2020
KETCHUM, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - A company in Ketchum shows the economy may be continuing to adapt to the pandemic. the company called Decked was founded and created in Ketchum.

Decked tells KMVT they actually have seen an up tick in customers since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

Officials say other statistics are showing economic signs of relief.

Friday, the labor department says employers added 630,000 jobs.

Decked says they did originally see a fluctuation in sales.

But, people wanting to spend time in Idaho’s great outdoors this summer, has helped them.

“I would say that we were on a pretty steady growth rate to begin with," said Greg Randolph, the VP of marketing "And then for about 10 days there in April where people didn’t know what was going to happen, it slowed down for a minute and then it ramped right back up and then all the way through this morning, business is up, how can I even say it, business is up a lot.”

Randolph tells KMVT, he knows other outdoor businesses that cater to recreation, also did well.

