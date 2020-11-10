Magic Valley hospital battling need for nursing staff

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) -St Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center is currently treating around 50 to 60 patients for COVID-19. They tell KMVT, that their battle so far has been with having enough staff to take care of the patients, particularly nursing staff.

Dr. Joshua Kern, the vice president of medical affairs for St. Luke’s Magic Valley, told KMVT they have been frequently at points where the hospital is not able to take any outside transfer patients from other facilities. The decision to do this comes down to the amount of staff available to take care of the patients.

“More typically it is the nursing staff ratios, and can we safely care for those patients,” Kern said.

Kern said St. Luke’s is at about 90% capacity when it comes to the amount of beds at the hospital. Although he mentions that space is not so much the concern.

“Our battle so far has really been more around having the staff to take care of the patients, and I’m mostly meaning nursing staff when I say that,” Kern said.

Now Kern said he does not feel comfortable speaking for every nurse, but he does think a lot of nursing staff are feeling overwhelmed. He says the hospital is relying on overtime and at some points adjusting nursing volumes.

“This is the ongoing question of — how long can we keep up this volume?” Kern said. “Unfortunately we don’t see any end in sight, and there is not just extra nurses just floating around that you can up-staff the hospital to meet the extra need.”

Kern said people can control the virus, and people need to re-visit what individual decisions they are making to get the virus spreading less aggressively.

“We are getting overwhelmed as a hospital system," he said, "and as we see surging numbers in Boise, and you know, the news coming out of Salt Lake, the concern will be when all the surrounding hospitals are full, there really is just not going to be a great place or way to deal with the excess patients.”

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.