Southern Idaho Weather Forecast

METEOROLOGIST RYAN DENNIS – MORNING UPDATE

Tuesday, November 10, 2020

There are going to be some scattered snow (and potentially rain) showers around today and tonight, and there is a chance of snow (and rain) showers tomorrow as a few disturbances work their way through our area. We are also going to have mostly cloudy skies today and tonight, and partly cloudy skies tomorrow. Now regarding snow accumulations between this morning and tomorrow night, 3 to 6+ inches of snow accumulation is expected in the South Hills and in the higher elevations in the Wood River Valley (locations with an elevation greater than 7000 feet); and a coating to 3 inches of snow accumulation is expected in the Magic Valley, the Mini-Cassia region, and the lower elevations in the Wood River Valley (locations with an elevation less than 7000 feet).

It is also going to continue to be cold today and tomorrow as highs are going to be in the low to mid 30s in the Wood River Valley and the mid to upper 30s in the Magic Valley, and it is going to continue to be breezy today and tomorrow as well as sustained wind speeds today are going to be between 10 and 20 mph, and sustained wind speeds tomorrow are going to be between 10 and 25 mph.

Thursday is then going to be the nicest day of this week as we are going to have mostly sunny skies, dry conditions, and just a light breeze. It is also going to continue to be cold/chilly on Thursday as highs are going to be in the low to mid 30s in the Wood River Valley and the low to mid 40s in the Magic Valley.

There are then going to be some scattered snow and rain showers around on Friday and Saturday as a couple storm systems pass through our area. We are then going to have a chance to see some more rain and snow showers on Sunday and Monday, especially in the Wood River Valley, as another storm system passes through our area. It is also going to be chilly on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday as highs are going to be in the mid 30s in the Wood River Valley and the low to mid 40s in the Magic Valley. The temperatures are then going to warm up some as we head into Monday as highs are going to be in the low 40s in the Wood River Valley and the mid to upper 40s in the Magic Valley. Breezy/windy conditions are also expected on Saturday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 30 mph for most of the day.

TODAY (TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 10):

MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly cloudy with some scattered snow (and potentially rain) showers around. Light snow accumulations are possible. Breezy and cold. Winds: WSW 10-20 mph. High: 37

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Light snow accumulations are possible. Breezy, especially during the afternoon and evening. Cold. Winds: SW 5-15 mph during the morning, then West 10-20 mph during the afternoon and evening. High: 32

TONIGHT:

MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly cloudy with some scattered snow (and potentially rain) showers around. Light snow accumulations are possible. Cold. Winds: WSW 5-15 mph. Low: 29

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers around. Light snow accumulations are possible. Cold. Winds: SSW 5-15 mph. Low: 19

TOMORROW (WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 11 (VETERANS DAY)):

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly cloudy with a chance of snow (and rain) showers. Light snow accumulations are possible. Breezy and cold. Winds: West 10-25 mph. High: 37

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Light snow accumulations are possible. Breezy and cold. Winds: West 10-25 mph. High: 32

TOMORROW NIGHT:

MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly clear skies. Cold. Winds: SW 5-10 mph. Low: 21

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly cloudy skies. Frigid. Winds: NW 5-15 mph. Low: 9

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 12:

MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly sunny skies. Chilly. High: 42 Low: 27

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly sunny skies. Cold. High: 32 Low: 16

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 13:

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with some scattered snow and rain showers around. Chilly. High: 43 Low: 33

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with some scattered snow (and potentially rain) showers around. Cold. High: 35 Low: 24

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 14:

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered rain and snow showers around. Windy and chilly. High: 43 Low: 29

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered snow (and potentially rain) showers around. Breezy and cold. High: 35 Low: 16

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 15:

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly cloudy with some isolated rain and snow showers around. Chilly. High: 43 Low: 31

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly cloudy with some isolated snow showers around. Some isolated rain showers are also possible. Cold. High: 35 Low: 24

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 16:

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with a slight chance of rain and snow showers. Warmer. High: 48

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with some scattered rain and snow showers around. Warmer. High: 41

