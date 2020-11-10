Twin Falls city council tables face mask ordinance discussion

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - Emotions were running high Monday night as Twin Falls residents were giving their feedback to the city council on a proposed face mask mandate.

Last week in a 5 to 2 vote, the city council instructed the city staff to draft an ordinance, which was presented to the city council Monday night, in front of a packed crowd made up of hundreds of residents who were also given a chance to give public comment on the proposed ordinance.

However, there were fireworks before the 5 pm meeting, as a crowd gathered outside of city hall in 30-degree temperatures for a “No Mask Mandates! Rally Before the Vote”. The event was organized by Shane Klaas, who has been a vocal critic of the elected officials' decision to move forward on face mask mandate and he believes the move is unconstitutional. Local residents Deana and Randy Steel attended the rally and agree with Klaas.

Hundreds gather outside city hall in Twin Falls for a No Face Mask Mandate rally (SK)

“You can try something. You can try anything, but I know one thing. If you are sick or if you are afraid, you should stay home,” said Randy Steel.

Soon after, hundreds of residents packed the city hall’s council chamber and some overflowed into the hallway and another room to listen to the language in the daft. According to the proposed ordinance, face coverings would be required in public and outdoor spaces when social distancing can’t be practiced and a $50 fine will also be enforced on people who violate the ordinance.

Copy of Twin Falls proposed face mask covering ordinance (SK)

“If this ordinance becomes law, we will educate as much as we can, but eventually we will have to issue citations for this. People will be fined for this,” said Twin Falls police chief Craig Kingsbury.

More than 90 people were scheduled to speak Monday night, giving their feedback on the ordinance. Of course, some were firmly against it.

Some said a face covering provides a false sense of protection and doesn’t help mitigate the spread of COVID-19, and there is science on both sides of the argument on how effective a face covering is. A few other people told KMVT that if the ordinance passed, they would not comply with it and risk the fine.

Others at the meeting were concerned about the health of the public and the shrinking capacity at local hospitals due to rising COVID-19 cases. One person at the meeting said, “Wear a mask. It is not for just for you. It’s for our neighbors”.

In order for mask mandate to be passed on Monday, a supermajority would have to be reached by the city council, with five votes in favor, but at the end of the night, the city council decided in a 6 to 1 vote to table the discussion and the proposed ordinance indefinitely. Twin Falls public information officer Josh Palmer said the city council would have to go through a series of steps before the proposed ordinance could be brought back.

