Twin Falls Sheriff’s Office reminds drivers of the hands-free driving law

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - On July 1st, the hands free driving law went into effect in Idaho. that means all devices must be hands free while driving, including stopped at a red light, or in traffic.

“Gone are the days where if you are stopped at a traffic light or a stop sign you can sit there and manipulate your playlist off the music you listen to, or send a text message, if you are stopped at a stop light, stop sign and you are observed committing that type of activity, you could be cited for that,” said SGT. Ken Mencl with the Twin Falls Sheriff’s Department.

Right now, law enforcement is using this time to educate people about the dangers of using your phone behind the wheel, but on January 1st of the new year, they can begin writing citations.

“The first fine starts off at 90 dollars and if you are observed using your phone like that on numerous occasions, on the third offense your drivers license could be suspended,” said Mencl.

Jennifer Greenwood who got pulled over for using her phone while driving, says she knew about the hands free driving law.

“Yes, I was aware of it, was I thinking about it, no I guess it was a mindless action I usually do,” said Greenwood.

Greenwood says, it’s a habit for many, including herself.

“We’ve all been used to doing it for so many years and it is not a problem, but it really is, and we should be aware of that and it really does kill people when they are on their phones and they get in accidents, I do know that, I should’ve been not so selfish,” said Greenwood.

Sergeant Ken Mencl says… when you are behind the wheel… just drive.

“Drive means drive, pay attention to the road way, pay attention to the vehicles around you. put the phones down,” said Mencl.

