Behind the Business: AWOL Adventure Sports moves into bigger location

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - After five years in business, a Twin Falls-bases adventure rental store has moved into a larger location, allowing the business to offer more than it could before.

Each week KMVT talks with a local business as part of the “Behind the Business” segment. This week KMVT spoke with AWOL Adventure Sports co-owenr Paul Melni about the business.

“AWOL Adventure Sports was created five years ago by my wife and I, and since then we’ve expanded from simple kayak rentals, to offering zip line tours and boat tours, and now we have a large dive shop,” Melni said.

The business also upgraded in a big way, recently moving from a small, less than 700-square-foot location on Addison Avenue in Twin Falls, to a 4,000-square-foot place at 701 Second Avenue South in Twin Falls.

“This now allows us to have a scuba diving classroom, and we can also carry a lot more inventory,” Melni said. “So next year we’ll be ready for the rush.”

While AWOL may best be known for its kayak rentals, SCUBA diving in the colder months keeps it plenty busy.

“We surprisingly teach twice as many SCUBA diving classes in the winter as we do in the summer,” Melni said. “Typically we’re teaching dive classes in the winter for people that are going on vacation. We don’t know how that’s going to pan out this winter. So far all of our classes have been full through the fall, but we do have some room left for our December and January scuba classes.”

And in a year that’s been interesting to say the least, business has been booming.

“We’re very thankful and very fortunate to be in a business that gets people outdoors,” Melni said. “That gets people naturally socially distanced from each other in scuba diving and kayaking and whatnot, and we had a great year. There were so many people traveling, so many RVs, so many license plates from California, Oregon, Salt Lake, from Utah, that we did really well this year, so we’re very fortunate that way.”

