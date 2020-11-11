CSI business management and entrepreneur program helps students determine their path

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - One of the most popular programs at the College of Southern Idaho teaches students the skills necessary to own and operate their own business or to assume entry-level management positions, and that’s the topic of this week’s From Learning to Leading.

The business management and entrepreneur program at CSI offers two types of technical certificates and an associate of applied science degree. The college tells KMVT, this program is not only focused on business, but leadership aspects in a variety of industries.

Some graduates of this program in Southern Idaho have gone to owning their own business or going straight into industries such as car sales management. The faculty said people can find their students in almost any area.

“I want students to live their passion, and we touch on the wide variety of areas in the program, which allows students to determine where they want to go along the business path,” said associate professor Robin Bagent.

This program does offer assistance to those students interested in attending a four-year university following the completion of the associate’s degree. For more information check out their webpage.

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.