Advertisement

CSI business management and entrepreneur program helps students determine their path

The faculty said people can find their students in almost any area
One of the most popular programs at the College of Southern Idaho teaches students the skills...
One of the most popular programs at the College of Southern Idaho teaches students the skills necessary to own and operate their own business or to assume entry-level management positions, and that’s the topic of this week’s From Learning to Leading. (Credit: College of Southern Idaho}(College of Southern Idaho)
By Jake Brasil
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 11:27 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - One of the most popular programs at the College of Southern Idaho teaches students the skills necessary to own and operate their own business or to assume entry-level management positions, and that’s the topic of this week’s From Learning to Leading.

The business management and entrepreneur program at CSI offers two types of technical certificates and an associate of applied science degree. The college tells KMVT, this program is not only focused on business, but leadership aspects in a variety of industries.

Some graduates of this program in Southern Idaho have gone to owning their own business or going straight into industries such as car sales management. The faculty said people can find their students in almost any area.

“I want students to live their passion, and we touch on the wide variety of areas in the program, which allows students to determine where they want to go along the business path,” said associate professor Robin Bagent.

This program does offer assistance to those students interested in attending a four-year university following the completion of the associate’s degree. For more information check out their webpage.

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ryan Luv Hanson
Twin Falls Police Department is asking for help in locating missing girl
Twin Falls city council and local residents discuss proposed face mask mandate Monday night
Update: Twin Falls City Council tables face mask ordinance discussion
A June booking photo of Steven Skylar Drain (Source: Pocatello Police Department).
Idaho man pleads guilty to stabbing woman several times
Idaho public health efforts overwhelmed with surge of cases
Case surges overwhelm public health efforts across Idaho
Twin Falls Sheriff’s Office reminds drivers of the hands-free driving law that went into effect...
Twin Falls Sheriff’s Office reminds drivers of the hands-free driving law

Latest News

Jerome City Council decides not to move forward with a face mask mandate
Jerome City Council decides not to move forward on a face mask mandate
Burley, Minico athletes win state
4A state swimming championships
The Twin Falls Valley House needs financial donations more than ever before. Putting you first...
Valley House seeks needed donations as temperatures decrease