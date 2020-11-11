Doctor explains the difference between Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - World Diabetes Day is coming up, where people bring awareness to both Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes.

Type 2 diabetes is more common, about 90% of people with diabetes have Type 2.

Type 1 diabetes is often diagnosed at a younger age, in childhood or teen years.

Type 2 diabetes is when insulin doesn’t work like it should, so the blood sugar stays high.

In Type 1, people are not able to produce enough insulin to help bring the blood sugar down.

Type 2 diabetes can be prevented by eating healthy.

“We’ve seen a really big increase in the cost of diabetes, not just in terms of money, but also just in terms of quality of life and how patients are able to function with their diabetes because it has a lot of harmful outcomes,” said a family doctor at St. Luke’s Jonathan Muretisch.

Some symptoms of diabetes are being very thirsty, losing weight quickly, and having an increased apatite.

World Diabetes Awareness Day to take place Nov. 14.

