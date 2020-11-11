Advertisement

Doctor explains the difference between Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes

World Diabetes Awareness Day to take place Nov. 14
(KEVN)
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 5:37 PM MST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - World Diabetes Day is coming up, where people bring awareness to both Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes.

Type 2 diabetes is more common, about 90% of people with diabetes have Type 2.

Type 1 diabetes is often diagnosed at a younger age, in childhood or teen years.

Type 2 diabetes is when insulin doesn’t work like it should, so the blood sugar stays high.

In Type 1, people are not able to produce enough insulin to help bring the blood sugar down.

Type 2 diabetes can be prevented by eating healthy.

“We’ve seen a really big increase in the cost of diabetes, not just in terms of money, but also just in terms of quality of life and how patients are able to function with their diabetes because it has a lot of harmful outcomes,” said a family doctor at St. Luke’s Jonathan Muretisch.

Some symptoms of diabetes are being very thirsty, losing weight quickly, and having an increased apatite.

World Diabetes Awareness Day to take place Nov. 14.

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The meeting is on November 9th, at 5:00 P.M.
Twin Falls City Council to vote on mask mandate at Monday’s city council meeting
Twin Falls city council and local residents discuss proposed face mask mandate Monday night
Twin Falls City Council tables face mask ordinance discussion
Doctor stresses that the ER should be used for those truly having a crisis
Doctor explains when to use ER during COVID-19
Twin Falls Sheriff’s Office reminds drivers of the hands-free driving law that went into effect...
Twin Falls Sheriff’s Office reminds drivers of the hands-free driving law
President-elect Joe Biden gestures on stage after speaking, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in...
Biden targets virus as his White House transition begins

Latest News

A June booking photo of Steven Skylar Drain (Source: Pocatello Police Department).
Idaho man pleads guilty to stabbing woman several times
Magic Mountain is excited to see people back on the slopes this year.
Getting Ready for Ski Season: Magic Mountain
The company caters to people who like to spend time outside.
Ketchum company sees increase in sales since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic
He thinks it is because of the number of people who are wanting to be outside.
Ketchum company sees increase in customers since COVID-19.