Getting Ready for Ski Season: Magic Mountain

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - It is day two of KMVT's series: Getting Ready for Ski Season. On Tuesday, it's all about Magic Mountain.

About an hour’s drive from Twin Falls, Magic Mountain is a perfect day trip for the whole family.

“It’s a good atmosphere for a family, and that is what we are searching for, is we want families to come up and for them to be together as a family,” said Gary Miller, who owns the mountain.

Last year, the ski are had to shut down in March because of COVID-19.

“We had to shut down the month of March," Miller said. “That really hurt because last year was probably one of our record years from attendance, everything was really doing well. Our ski school has really come a long way, we have certifications on that, and we are really pushing hard on that.”

More recently, Magic Mountain barely escaped damage from the Badger Fire.

“We literally watched the fire come in here, and then miraculously, there was a north wind, which the wind never blows towards the north, and it blew really hard towards the north, and it drove the fire down towards third fork so it missed us," Miller said. “It missed all the cabins, so we were really fortunate for that.”

Magic Mountain plans to be open by the middle of December, especially if the snow keeps falling.

“I think the public wants to get out and they want to recreate," Miller said. “What a better place, and I mean you can sit here and look around at how beautiful this is, and I mean to be able to bring your family up, somewhere so close.”

Magic Mountain plans to follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines to keep people safe at the mountain.

