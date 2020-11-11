Getting Ready for Ski Season: Pomerelle Mountain

ALBION, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - Nestled in the Sawtooth National Forest, Pomerelle Mountain offers something for the whole family.

“We have 500 acres of beautiful snow covered, social-distance friendly acreage here that we are ready for the public to get up here and go skiing,” said Zack Alexander, the mountain manager.

Over the summer, the mountain crew worked on improving all of its tree skiing trails.

“We did a lot of what we call glading, we did a lot of deadfall removal and downfall," Alexander said. “We get significant wind-blown tree kill and we have some beetle kill as well, and so we do our part to not only mitigate the fire hazard but also to make the tree skiing much safer and more enjoyable for our guests.”

He said he is excited to have everyone visit the mountain again, especially since last year it had to shut down early because of COVID-19.

“We are going to do everything we can to make our guests comfortable," he said. “Our employees will be wearing masks. Out on the chairs, you aren’t going to be forced to ride with strangers or anything like that.”

With more snow expected to fall this weekend, Pomerelle expects to be ready for a Thanksgiving Day opening.

“We depend on natural," Alexander said. "We don’t rely on making snow to open, we rely on Mother Nature to open, and she usually comes in pretty good for us, as you can see. She is doing her thing right now.

He said Pomerelle will be following all of the CDC Guidelines.

