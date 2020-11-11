Advertisement

Idaho governor pledges to explain COVID-19 vaccine safety

Little made the promise to a caller who described himself as an 80-year-old veteran
By KEITH RIDLER
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 1:44 PM MST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho Gov. Brad Little is pledging to explain the safety and efficacy of a coronavirus vaccine to Idaho residents once it becomes available.

The Republican governor on Tuesday made the promise during an hour-long call-in program put on by the American Association of Retired Persons of Idaho that Little has been participating in regularly since COVID-19 entered the state.

Little made the promise to a caller who described himself as an 80-year-old veteran.

Many Idaho residents view vaccinations with suspicion, and the state is near the bottom compared with other states for rates of flu vaccinations.

