Idaho judge drops virus order violation case over yard sale

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — An Idaho judge has dismissed a case against a woman who was cited for holding a yard sale authorities say violated the state’s coronavirus stay-at-home order.

The Idaho Statesman reported Judge Van Valin dismissed the case brought by officials who said the yard sale was not an essential business.

Valin ruled the yard sale conducted in April by Christa Thompson of Rathdrum was not a business.

Defense attorney Edward Dindinger says the judge ruled that the language of the stay-at-home order issued in response to the coronavirus pandemic did not apply to Thompson.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.