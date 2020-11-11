Advertisement

Idaho man pleads guilty to stabbing woman several times

A June booking photo of Steven Skylar Drain (Source: Pocatello Police Department).
A June booking photo of Steven Skylar Drain (Source: Pocatello Police Department).(KMVT)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 5:32 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POCATELLO, Idaho (AP) — An Idaho man has pleaded guilty to stabbing a woman multiple times in an attack that left a steak knife blade lodged in her back.

The Idaho State Journal reports 30-year-old Steven Skylar Drain of Pocatello has pleaded guilty to felony aggravated battery.

Drain’s plea was part of an agreement with Bannock County Prosecutors to dismiss an enhancement charge for using a weapon during the commission of a felony crime.

Drain told investigators he stabbed a Pocatello woman in her apartment during an argument in October 2019.

The woman spent several days in critical condition before she was stabilized.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The meeting is on November 9th, at 5:00 P.M.
Twin Falls City Council to vote on mask mandate at Monday’s city council meeting
Twin Falls city council and local residents discuss proposed face mask mandate Monday night
Twin Falls City Council tables face mask ordinance discussion
Doctor stresses that the ER should be used for those truly having a crisis
Doctor explains when to use ER during COVID-19
Twin Falls Sheriff’s Office reminds drivers of the hands-free driving law that went into effect...
Twin Falls Sheriff’s Office reminds drivers of the hands-free driving law
President-elect Joe Biden gestures on stage after speaking, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in...
Biden targets virus as his White House transition begins

Latest News

Doctor explains the difference between Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes
Magic Mountain is excited to see people back on the slopes this year.
Getting Ready for Ski Season: Magic Mountain
The company caters to people who like to spend time outside.
Ketchum company sees increase in sales since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic
He thinks it is because of the number of people who are wanting to be outside.
Ketchum company sees increase in customers since COVID-19.