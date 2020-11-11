Idaho man pleads guilty to stabbing woman several times

POCATELLO, Idaho (AP) — An Idaho man has pleaded guilty to stabbing a woman multiple times in an attack that left a steak knife blade lodged in her back.

The Idaho State Journal reports 30-year-old Steven Skylar Drain of Pocatello has pleaded guilty to felony aggravated battery.

Drain’s plea was part of an agreement with Bannock County Prosecutors to dismiss an enhancement charge for using a weapon during the commission of a felony crime.

Drain told investigators he stabbed a Pocatello woman in her apartment during an argument in October 2019.

The woman spent several days in critical condition before she was stabilized.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.