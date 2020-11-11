Jerome City Council decides not to move forward on a face mask mandate

JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - On Tuesday night the Jerome City Council held a public input meeting at the Jerome High School Auditorium, asking for the public’s recommendations on what policies and programs they would like to see implemented to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

The City of Jerome like many other Southern Idaho cities is concerned about the rising COVID-19 cases in the region, and the impact it is having on the hospital system.

At the meeting, there were representatives from St. Lukes Magic Valley and medical professionals from the Jerome area, who talked about the benefits of wearing a face mask, and how effective it is in stopping the spread of COVID-19, along with washing your hands and social distancing.

However, most of the people in the audience who spoke were firmly against a face mask mandate. Some were concerned that a mandate would hurt local businesses and put an unneeded burden on the police departments, while others thought an ordinance was unconstitutional. Two people in the audience suggested that medical professionals should start focusing on educating people on building up their immune systems rather than face coverings, which they feel have a lot of inconsistencies associated with them.

At the end of the night, the city council decided to go in the direction of improving and increasing efforts on education and to ask the public to follow proven methods to slow the spread of COVID-19. A face mask mandate will not be pursued by the city council at this time.

