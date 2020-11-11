Lado and Lundgren reunite at CSI

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - Relationships between coaches and athletes are built all the time. Some are just about the sport, some are strengthened off the court. Rarely though, does a coach have a player in high school and in college.

Ryan Landgren coached Amoro Lado for four years at Vallivue High School.

“He was young immature freshman coming in as a 14-year-old like most 14-year-old’s are," CSI Associate Head Coach Ryan Lundgren said. "But each year, he progressed and he got better not just on the floor but the things he was doing off the floor and just his whole approach to life, academics and basketball.”

Lundgren’s star guard helped Vallivue reach a state championship game. Lado also won state Player of the Year in 2019. But then, they went their separate ways. Lado went to Chipola Junior College. Lundgren then became an assistant coach at CSI.

But after a year, Amoro decided to get back to the Gem State. Lado became a Golden Eagle, reuniting him with his old high school coach.

“Just knowing him helps me know all the other coaches," CSI guard Amoro Lado said. "It’s easier to go up and talk to the other coaches because of that relationship. Even players, I can talk to the players, like ‘this, this, and that’, it just makes everything easier.”

The sport of basketball can bring people together, but for Lado and Lundgren, their time together is about more than just the game."

“Every single day I joke around with him," Lado said. "Just if I see him just looking different, looking a certain way or if he’s looking down, I’ll just ask him, 'are you down today or what’s going on today? stuff like that.”

Not being the head coach lets Lundgren stand back a little and be more of a mentor, especially on tough days.

“Because of the familiarity between us, I can just tell when he is like that, so I go out of my way to go up to him before practice and say hey, ‘I can tell your head’s not on right today, you got to get it going' and I think that helps just having that familiarity with each other," Lundgren said. "And, yeah, he can call me out too because he knows me well.”

Coaching a player at two different levels and playing for a coach at two different levels doesn’t happen everyday.

“You don’t get that opportunity a lot, so just outside of basketball, we’re trying to just enjoy being together again because it’s probably the last time we will be,” Lundgren said.

