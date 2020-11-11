Lincoln County Youth Center to host fundraising holiday fair

RICHFIELD, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - The Lincoln County Youth Center is holding a fundraiser on Friday and Saturday to help raise money for renovations and restorations on the building in Richfield.

The event is being called Christmas in the Country.

Vendors from throughout the Magic Valley are coming to sell their gifts for the holiday season.

There will also be homemade pie and soup from local Richfield residents.

Join us this weekend! We've packed our building with the best local vendors. It's going to great! Posted by Lincoln County Youth Center on Wednesday, November 11, 2020

This will be a good opportunity for people to come and see the new youth center and to also support the local community.

“They are paying the youth center for the space and some of them are also donating part of the proceeds," said Rebecca Wood, a county commissioner and one of the founders of the Youth Center. “So we’ve got, it’s a pretty good fundraiser for Lincoln County Youth Center.”

The event from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on both Friday and Saturday at the Lincoln County Youth Center, located at 410 S. Main St. in Richfield.

