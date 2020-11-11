Mini-Cassia swimmers reflect back on coaches, state success

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - A Burley junior and Minico freshman are state swimming champions.

Jackson Rasmussen finished five hundredths of a second faster than Jake Martinez of Bishop Kelly to win the 4A title in the 50 freestyle, an improvement over his sophomore year in 2019 when he took second.

Rasmussen also placed fourth in the 100 freestyle in 2020.

Meanwhile, competing for the Spartans, Asha Thomson won the girls 50 freestyle and took third in the 200 individual medley.

Both give credit to the coaches for pushing them along the way and for Thomson, the head coach happens to be her mother, Jessica.

“Coach Jess is the best coach I’ve ever had, I’ve been swimming for her for a long time, ever since I started swimming actually,” Rasmussen said. “And she’s always been there helping me with any problem I have as well as my assistant coach Vanessa Harper and I’d like to give credit to all my teammates who’ve gave me confidence in my races.”

Thomson explained, “when I was younger, I did it summerly and she was the coach for that and then I just kind of fell a love for it.” “The Mini-Cassia has gotten really big, since it first started, got more kids, so yeah, it’s been fun,” Thomson added.

On Monday, we interviewed their teammate, Abbi Gibby, the third and final swimmer from District IV to win a state title.

Idaho didn’t hold a state championship this year and so medalists earned awards based on their district times.

