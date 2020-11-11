Oregon man dies, woman injured in I-84 rollover crash, east of Burley.

JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — An Oregon man died and a woman was injured following a rollover crash Wednesday morning on Interstate 84, north of Malta.

Idaho State Police said at about 8:30 a.m. Wayne Jearls, 78, of Falls Creek, Oregon, was driving a Ford pickup truck pulling a camper trailer westbound in the interstate when he lost control, drove into the median and the truck rolled.

According to a news release, the truck came to rest on its side blocking eastbound lanes of travel. Jearls died of his injuries at the scene. He and his passenger Linda Jearls, 77, of Falls Creek, Oregon were both wearing their seat belts.

Linda Jearls was taken to Cassia Regional Medical Center before being flown to Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise. Next of kin has been notified.

The lanes of travel were blocked for approximately 5 hours. The crash remains under investigation by ISP.

The lanes are now open eastbound I84 at 232.#ISPHeadquarters — Idaho State Police (@ISPSouthIdaho) November 11, 2020

The Cassia County Sheriff’s Office, Declo Fire Department, Malta Ambulance, Medic One Ambulance and the Idaho Transportation Department assisted ISP.

ISP expressed its appreciation for the efforts and assistance provided at the scene by bystanders.

