Advertisement

Ring recalls 350,000 video doorbells after some catch fire

The recalled second-generation video doorbells were sold in the U.S. and Canada between June...
The recalled second-generation video doorbells were sold in the U.S. and Canada between June and October 2020. Consumers can check if their doorbell is part of the recall through Ring’s website or app.(Source: Consumer Product Safety Commission via CNN)
By CNN
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 12:50 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Ring is recalling 350,000 of its smart doorbells following reports that some have caught fire, causing minor burn injuries and property damage.

Ring has so far received 23 reports of fire involving its second-generation video doorbells, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission. At least eight people suffered minor burns, and there was property damage.

The safety commission says the doorbell battery can overheat if the incorrect screws are used for installation. That can pose fire and burn hazards.

The recalled doorbells were sold in the U.S. and Canada between June and October this year. Consumers can check if their doorbell is part of the recall through Ring’s website or app.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Twin Falls city council and local residents discuss proposed face mask mandate Monday night
Twin Falls City Council tables face mask ordinance discussion
Ryan Luv Hanson
Twin Falls Police Department is asking for help in locating missing girl
A June booking photo of Steven Skylar Drain (Source: Pocatello Police Department).
Idaho man pleads guilty to stabbing woman several times
Idaho public health efforts overwhelmed with surge of cases
Case surges overwhelm public health efforts across Idaho
Twin Falls Sheriff’s Office reminds drivers of the hands-free driving law that went into effect...
Twin Falls Sheriff’s Office reminds drivers of the hands-free driving law

Latest News

For more than a week, El Paso County has averaged 1,000 patients a day in the hospital, and the...
Hospital workers struggle to keep up with COVID-19 outbreak in El Paso
The move, which reverses long-standing policy at the Justice Department, allows federal...
AG Barr tells DOJ to investigate allegations of voter fraud
Burley, Minico athletes win state
4A state swimming championships