Advertisement

Someone on Etsy is selling dumpster fire toys to mark 2020

‘"Dumpster fire’ is just the perfect description of the year we’ve had'
Someone on Etsy is selling dumpster fire toys to mark 2020.
Someone on Etsy is selling dumpster fire toys to mark 2020.(Source: Amir Fakharian, CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 2:17 PM MST|Updated: moments ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A lot of folks think 2020 has been a dumpster fire of a year.

Now, there’s a way to commemorate it.

A guy in Los Angeles is selling dumpster fire toys and Christmas tree ornaments on Etsy.

Amir Fakharian’s 3D printing company has been struggling during the pandemic, so he decided to lean in.

When clients canceled their orders, he pivoted and got creative.

“'Dumpster fire' is just the perfect description of the year we’ve had,” Fakharian said. “COVID-19 is like a fire in a dumpster burning everything in sight so we thought this product would really resonate with people.”

Every toy dumpster fire comes with a little note: “I thought this would be the best way to commemorate 2020. Hopefully it will bring you happiness and laughter.”

Etsy users say it has.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ryan Luv Hanson
Twin Falls Police Department is asking for help in locating missing girl
Twin Falls city council and local residents discuss proposed face mask mandate Monday night
Update: Twin Falls City Council tables face mask ordinance discussion
A June booking photo of Steven Skylar Drain (Source: Pocatello Police Department).
Idaho man pleads guilty to stabbing woman several times
Idaho public health efforts overwhelmed with surge of cases
Case surges overwhelm public health efforts across Idaho
Veterans Day 2020
Businesses offer Veterans Day freebies and discounts

Latest News

Six-year-old Sara Link holds up a sign thanking veterans as she stands with family members...
Veterans Day in 2020: quiet parades, somber virtual events amid virus surge
The Twin Falls Valley House needs financial donations more than ever before. Putting you first...
Valley House seeks needed donations as temperatures decrease
Rep. Will Hurd (R-TX) reflects on his time in Congress
Rep. Will Hurd (R-TX) reflects on his time in Congress-Extended Version
Amid a spike in COVID-19 deaths, morgues in El Paso County, Texas, are filled beyond capacity....
Texas tops 1 million cases as COVID-19 surge engulfs the US