Southern Idaho Weather Forecast

METEOROLOGIST RYAN DENNIS – MORNING UPDATE

Wednesday, November 11, 2020

As we go through your day today, we are going to have decreasing clouds with a few scattered snow showers around. New snow accumulation of up to one inch is possible during the day today, but most locations are going to receive little to no new snow accumulation. It is also going to be breezy/windy today as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph, and it is going to be cold today as well as highs are only going to be in the low to mid 30s in the Wood River Valley and the mid to upper 30s in the Magic Valley. Tonight is then going to have partly cloudy to mostly clear skies and dry conditions. It is also going to be really cold tonight as lows are going to be in the single digits in the Wood River Valley and the mid to upper teens and low 20s in the Magic Valley.

Tomorrow is then going to be the nicest day we have had so far this week as we are going to have partly cloudy skies in the Wood River Valley and mostly sunny skies in the Magic Valley, and all locations are going to be dry. It is also going to be chilly/cold again tomorrow as highs are going to be in the low to mid 30s in the Wood River Valley and the upper 30s and low 40s in the Magic Valley.

There are then going to be scattered snow showers around on both Friday and Saturday in the Wood River Valley, and there are going to be scattered rain and snow showers around on both Friday and Saturday in the Magic Valley as a storm system works its way through our area. As of right now, Friday afternoon through early Saturday morning is when we are going to see the heaviest and most consistent precipitation from this storm system. The wind is also going to start to pick up a bit on Friday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph. It is then going to be windy on Saturday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 15 and 30 mph. It is also going to continue to be chilly/cold on these two days as high temperatures are going to be in the mid 30s in the Wood River Valley and the low to mid 40s in the Magic Valley.

Another storm system is then going to work its way through our area on Sunday giving all locations a chance to see some more snow and rain showers. Monday and Tuesday are then going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies with a slight chance of rain and snow showers as an upper level ridge is going to be in control of our weather. It is also going to be chilly/cold again on Sunday as highs are only going to be in the mid 30s in the Wood River Valley and the low to mid 40s in the Magic Valley. The temperatures are then going to warm up some as we head into Monday and Tuesday as highs are going to be in the low to mid 40s in the Wood River Valley and the upper 40s and low to mid 50s in the Magic Valley.

TODAY (WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 11 (VETERANS DAY)):

MAGIC VALLEY: Decreasing clouds with a few scattered snow showers around. Little to no new snow accumulation is expected. Breezy/Windy and cold. Winds: West 10-25 mph. High: 36

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Decreasing clouds with a few scattered snow showers around. New snow accumulation of up to one inch is possible. Breezy and cold. Winds: West 5-20 mph. High: 33

TONIGHT:

MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly clear skies. Cold. Winds: SW 5-15 mph. Low: 19

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly cloudy skies. Frigid. Winds: NNW 5-15 mph. Low: 8

TOMORROW (THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 12):

MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly sunny skies. Chilly. Winds: SE 5-15 mph High: 40

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Increasing clouds. Cold. Winds: North to ESE 5-15 mph High: 32

TOMORROW NIGHT:

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with some isolated snow showers around after midnight. Cold. Winds: South 5-15 mph. Low: 28

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with some scattered snow showers around after midnight. Cold. Winds: NE 5-15 mph. Low: 17

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 13:

MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain and snow showers around. Chilly and a little breezy. High: 42 Low: 35

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers around. Breezy during the afternoon and evening. Cold. High: 34 Low: 24

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 14:

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly cloudy with some scattered rain and snow showers around. Windy and chilly. High: 43 Low: 26

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly cloudy with scattered snow showers around. Breezy in locations north of U.S. Route 20 and windy in locations around and to the south of U.S. Route 20. Cold. High: 35 Low: 15

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 15:

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers. Chilly. High: 41 Low: 29

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Cold. High: 34 Low: 22

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 16:

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly cloudy skies. Warmer. High: 49 Low: 32

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly cloudy with some isolated rain and snow showers around. Warmer. High: 43 Low: 27

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 17:

MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow showers. High: 52

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow showers. High: 45

