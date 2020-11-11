Twin Falls Police Department is asking for help in locating missing girl

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - The Twin Falls Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating 15-year-old Ryan Luv Hanson.

Ryan Luv Hanson (SK)

She is a caucasian female, 5 foot 2, 120 pounds, with long wavy reddish-brown hair, and brown eyes.

Hanson was last seen on November 5th, 2020, and never arrived at school at Canyon Ridge High School.

If you have any information regarding Ryan please contact TFPD 208-735-4357 or Detective Brandi Matthews 208-735-7327

