Valley House seeks needed donations as temperatures decrease

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) -The Twin Falls Valley House needs financial donations more than ever before. Putting you first KMVT was able to get an inside look and reveal the reality facing the homeless population in the Magic Valley.

Recently under new leadership, John and Kimberly Spiers are the new directors of the Valley House, consisting of 12 family units, three single men units, and 15 single women units, and transitional living.

“Today I had three families call me, single parents with children living in their cars, and there is not motels rooms' available with the lower cost motels available currently,” said Assistant Director Kimberly Spiers

Over the past few years, the number of people seeking shelter and resources has nearly doubled, and as the weather gets colder, the need skyrockets. The Valley House said it doesn’t have enough for everyone who needs it. So with the shelter rarely not full, the Valley House is looking to build another facility, thus comes the importance and large need for financial donations.

“As all these people are coming in, and there are lots people coming in,” said Executive director John Spiers. “The hotels are filling up, the low-income housing is filling up, and we are filling up. And pretty soon there will be no place for people who need housing.”

Financial donations are likely the most needed, but as the area head into winter, items such as food of any kind, blankets and twin-sized bedding, cleaning supplies, adult coats and hats and gloves are also greatly needed.

“So again the need is great, and we are going to show gratitude, diligence, effectiveness with every dollar that’s donated,” said Valley House board president Bryan Bacon.

The Valley House accepts donations in-person or checks by mail, Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. till 4 p.m. The public can contact the Valley House at 208-734-7736 and contactless drop-offs of donations are also possible. Furthermore the Valley House is also seeking volunteers.

