60 Hours to Fight Hunger

The annual event raises turkeys and holiday dinner trimmings for those in-need in South Central Idaho
File footage of 60 Hours to Fight Hunger
File footage of 60 Hours to Fight Hunger(KMVT)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 1:15 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The community is invite to participate in an annual community-wide turkey drive to bring holiday meal fixings to community members in-need.

The 60 Hours to Fight Hunger drive is an annual KMVT tradition. Donated turkeys and trimmings benefit South Central Community Action Partnership.

This year, the event starts and goes to

SCCAP aims to raise more than 2,000 turkeys this year. All the holiday trimming donations are welcome.

Drop-off locations:

Con Pualos in Jerome

Smith’s Food and Drug in Twin Falls

