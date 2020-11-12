TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The community is invite to participate in an annual community-wide turkey drive to bring holiday meal fixings to community members in-need.

The 60 Hours to Fight Hunger drive is an annual KMVT tradition. Donated turkeys and trimmings benefit South Central Community Action Partnership.

This year, the event starts and goes to

SCCAP aims to raise more than 2,000 turkeys this year. All the holiday trimming donations are welcome.

Drop-off locations:

Con Pualos in Jerome

Smith’s Food and Drug in Twin Falls

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.