Advertisement

Botched statue restoration looks ‘like a cartoon’ in Spain

By CNN staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 1:11 PM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A botched art restoration is drawing fierce ridicule in Spain.

A statue’s face on a building in Palencia was left disfigured after a less than stellar repair attempt.

One local artist said it “looks like a cartoon character.”

Maybe Dagwood or even Olive Oyl?

He says he can’t understand why those responsible for the works allow it.

Spain’s Professional Association of Conservators and Restorers also tweeted, “This is not a restoration. It’s a non-professional intervention.”

This isn’t the first botched restoration in Spain to go viral.

In 2012, an attempt to restore a flaking fresco on a church wall was dubbed “Monkey Jesus.”

As for this latest facade fiasco, people are once again going bananas.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ryan Luv Hanson
Twin Falls Police Department is asking for help in locating missing girl
An Oregon man died and a woman was injured following a rollover crash Wednesday morning on...
Oregon man dies, woman injured in I-84 rollover crash, east of Burley.
A June booking photo of Steven Skylar Drain (Source: Pocatello Police Department).
Idaho man pleads guilty to stabbing woman several times
Heat lamp causes barn to catch on fire, by igniting nearby hay
Crews battle late night barn fire south of Twin falls
Jerome City Council decides not to move forward with a face mask mandate
Jerome City Council decides not to move forward on a face mask mandate

Latest News

This combination of images taken Thursday, May 7, 2020, and provided by the Glynn County...
Prosecutors read racist messages by suspect in Ahmaud Arbery slaying
At least 31 campers were rescued from flooding at the Hiddenite Family Camp Ground in North...
Three dead, two missing and 31 rescued from floodwaters at N.C. campground
Tropical Storm Eta previously made landfall late Sunday in the Florida Keys, but the heavily...
Eta soaks Florida, races to Atlantic off Georgia, Carolinas
143 people rescued from charter school during Charlotte flooding
FILE - In this July 27, 2020 file photo, nurse Kathe Olmstead prepares a shot that is part of a...
Feds announce COVID-19 vaccine agreement with drug stores