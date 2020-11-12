Canyon Ridge student council raises money for Adoption Day

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) -The student council at Canyon Ridge High School in Twin Falls is selling hot chocolate to raise money for children and families in Twin Falls for National Adoption Day.

One of the student council member’s dad is a judge and was telling her about National Adoption Day and family court services.

Shelby Gieger, the sophomore student council publicist and treasurer, said the sophomore class student council then came up with the idea of selling hot chocolate to raise money for baskets for children and families to take home on National Adoption Day, which is Nov. 23.

“It’s really nice to be a part of this special day, because really these kids are going to their forever homes,” Gieger said. “And so I think it’s really important that we get to be a part of it and really help contribute to what they’re doing. And I think most of us are really excited and hoping that we get to be there to see some of it. We might not be able to, but it’s just really important because this is a big day for them and it really shows that us as a student council care about what’s going on in our community.”

The students will be selling hot chocolate in the community or people are welcome to donate to the cause, since they don’t want people going to the high school if they aren’t supposed to be there.

