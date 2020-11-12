Crews battle late night barn fire in Twin falls

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) -Fire crews battled a structure fire Wednesday night in Twin Falls while dealing with freezing temperatures.

Around 8 pm the Twin Falls and Rock Creek Fire Department responded to a barn fire in the 3100 East/3200 North area of Twin Falls.

Crews battle barn fire in Twin falls (SK)

For about 45 minutes the area was blocked off to traffic by the Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Department, while crews worked to contain the fire.

Mitchell Brooks, a battalion chief with the Twin Falls Fire Department, said the fire was caused by a heat lamp in a chicken coup that ignited some nearby hay.

He said the fire quickly spread to the rest of the barn, but crews were able to contain the fire before it could spread to the main house.

Nobody was hurt or injured in the fire, and all the animals were able to escape, except for a few chickens.

However, Brooks said the fire was not an easy one to put out.

“The weather is pretty chilly out here as you can see some of the water is freezing, that is definitely much harder for us to do what we need to do, but we’re able to get through it,” he said.

Brooks said about 5 tons of hay was also destroyed in the fire, along with the barn.

He also wanted to thank Rock Creek Fire, Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Department, and Magic Valley Paramedics for their assistance, and quick response.

The owner of the property told KMVT he was grateful for all the work the agencies did to save his house from catching on fire.

