CSI cross country preps for nationals

By Brittany Cooper
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 1:55 AM MST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - The College of Southern Idaho is concluding the cross country season with a trip to nationals later this week.

The team practiced Tuesday afternoon at Canyon Ridge High School and the snow got heavier as time went on.

CSI will be taking about half of the roster to Fort Dodge, Iowa to compete at the NJCAA Division I national championships, the same course from three years ago.

According to coach Lindsey Anderson, the men’s team is looking for a spot on the podium, which hasn’t happened yet since the reemergence of the program.

Overall, the college is filled with gratitude over being able to compete.

Anderson said, “we are one of the few divisions that’s actually able to have a cross country season this fall. So we feel fortunate and we trying our best to taking advantage of this opportunity.” “I think everyone is excited and happy we have this chance to race in a year that so many other things have been unknown. They’re excited about it and everyone is ready to go, they’re healthy, they’re ready to go and if I think we stay that way through Saturday, we’re going to be fine,” Anderson added.

The championships begin Saturday with the women at 9:30 a.m. and the men at 10:15.

