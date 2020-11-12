CSI’s Dut signs with Portland

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - Deng Dut, a sophomore guard with the CSI men’s basketball team, signed his National Letter of Intent with the University of Portland Wednesday.

Dut lead the Scenic West Athletic Conference in field goal percentage and three-point percentage last year. CSI Head Coach Jeff Reinert expects the Australia native to play a big role for this year’s CSI squad before moving up.

“It’s been a goal of mine since I was eight-years-old, and you know, to finally be here, moments away from signing (with) a Division 1 school, it’s really exciting,” Dut said. “Just from where I came from and all the kids that are in the same position as me, I look to be a role model and a hero for them.”

“For Deng to play in the WCC against Gonzaga, Saint Mary’s, BYU, San Francisco, I mean we’re talking about one of the best conferences on the west coast, might of been the best conference last year on the west coast,” Reinert said. “Gonzaga’s number one in the country, I played there, I am excited to see this young man go against them for three years.”

The Pilot-to-be will remain a sophomore next year when he arrives in Portland because the NJCAA and NCAA are giving athletes an extra year of eligibility due to COVID-19.

