Local Twin Falls business helps feed hungry veterans on Veterans Day

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) -Two Twin Falls businesses partnered up to feed some hungry veterans on Veterans Day.

Creative Cravings gave out free cheeseburger meals to the first 100 veterans they served, and the Barber Shop at Gehrig, Dale & Co, let the food truck use their space and also donated money for supplies.

Colby Sorenson, the owner of Creative Cravings, said it felt good to give back to local veterans and pay it forward because both of his grandfathers served in the military.

“I wouldn’t be able to have a food truck and be able to do this type of thing, without their(veterans) service. I’m just honored to give back to them, and say thanks,” Sorensen said.

Sorenson said this is the first time Creative Cravings has given out free meals on Veterans Day. The business just started up a month ago.

