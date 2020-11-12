Advertisement

Local Twin Falls business helps feed hungry veterans on Veterans Day

Free cheeseburger meal to first 100 veterans
Creative Cravings offers free cheeseburger meal to veterans on Veterans Day
Creative Cravings offers free cheeseburger meal to veterans on Veterans Day(SK)
By Steve Kirch
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 12:40 PM MST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) -Two Twin Falls businesses partnered up to feed some hungry veterans on Veterans Day.

Creative Cravings gave out free cheeseburger meals to the first 100 veterans they served, and the Barber Shop at Gehrig, Dale & Co, let the food truck use their space and also donated money for supplies.

Colby Sorenson, the owner of Creative Cravings, said it felt good to give back to local veterans and pay it forward because both of his grandfathers served in the military.

“I wouldn’t be able to have a food truck and be able to do this type of thing, without their(veterans) service. I’m just honored to give back to them, and say thanks,” Sorensen said.

Sorenson said this is the first time Creative Cravings has given out free meals on Veterans Day. The business just started up a month ago.

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ryan Luv Hanson
Twin Falls Police Department is asking for help in locating missing girl
An Oregon man died and a woman was injured following a rollover crash Wednesday morning on...
Oregon man dies, woman injured in I-84 rollover crash, east of Burley.
A June booking photo of Steven Skylar Drain (Source: Pocatello Police Department).
Idaho man pleads guilty to stabbing woman several times
Jerome City Council decides not to move forward with a face mask mandate
Jerome City Council decides not to move forward on a face mask mandate
Heat lamp causes barn to catch on fire, by igniting nearby hay
Crews battle late night barn fire south of Twin falls

Latest News

There will be vendors from all around the Magic Valley at the Youth Center.
Lincoln County Youth Center to hold fundraiser
Pomerelle Mountain says if the snow keeps falling, they should be ready for a Thanksgiving Day...
Getting Ready for Ski Season: Pomerelle Mountain
Heat lamp causes barn to catch on fire, by igniting nearby hay
Crews battle late night barn fire south of Twin falls
Veterans share their story. “It’s probably the best thing I’ve ever done in my life, is to be...
Veterans share their story