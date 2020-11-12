Mini-Cassia walk raises awareness for veterans in need of help

BURLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - On Wednesday afternoon, two military veterans hosted a walk in the Mini-Cassi area to raise awareness for veterans suffering from PTSD and depression.

Andrew Grumbein and Aaron Breen organized the first-ever Mini-Cassia Hero’s Ruck and Walk. The organizers and a group of veterans were accompanied by representatives for the Cassia County Sheriff’s Department and the Burley Fire Department in a walk from Centennial Park to North Freedom Park in Burley while dealing with 30-degree temperature and snow flurries.

“We got a ton of honks, waves, people stopped. It was great,” Breen said.

Breen is a military veteran along with Grumbein, and he said the reason they wanted to start up an event on Veterans Day is because in the Mini-Cassia area there are no events on Veterans Day.

“I was just sitting in the barbershop (Grumbeins barbershop) one day, and I was like why isn’t there anything?” Breen said. “Why can’t we just start something ... we need to get veterans out and with each other."

So the two men were able to do it, and Grumbein said for him it is important to get veterans together because on average 22 veterans die each day from suicide.

“Letting them know they have their brothers and sisters to the left and right of them,” Grumbein said. “And there are people out there to support them, and if they need some resources we can get that."

Grumbein and Breen said some of the issues veterans deal with when returning to civilian life are integrating back into society, PTSD, and dealing with issues from being overseas.

“Things that they have seen. Things that they have dealt with, and they just don’t know how to deal with it,” Grumbein said.

Breen added that a lot of them deal with unseen injuries like traumatic brain injuries.

“People don’t realize that after your brain gets physically beat around a few times you are not the same person," Breen said. “There is nothing you can do about that.”

The two men had a good turnout for the event on Wednesday with veterans from the Korean War, Iraq and Afghanistan, and even a young man who was getting ready to ship out the Air Force in a few days. Grumbein said there was a fundraising aspect to the event, and the proceeds will go to the Mini-Cassia Veterans Association.

The two organizers said they plan on making the event into an annual thing.

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.