Advertisement

Peacekeeping force says 8 killed in Egypt helicopter crash

Eight people were killed, including six Americans, in a helicopter crash involving a...
Eight people were killed, including six Americans, in a helicopter crash involving a peacekeeping force in Egypt.(CNN Newsource)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 8:51 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JERUSALEM (AP) — The international force that monitors the four-decade-old Israeli-Egyptian peace agreement has confirmed the deaths of eight peacekeepers in a helicopter crash in Egypt’s Sinai region.

The Multinational Force and Observers said six Americans, a French and a Czech were killed. It said a ninth peacekeeper survived and was evacuated for medical treatment.

The force says “all indications” are that the crash was an accident.

The peacekeepers are responsible for monitoring troops levels and protecting free navigation in the area. Thirteen countries contribute troops to the force, with the U.S. providing the largest contingent.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ryan Luv Hanson
Twin Falls Police Department is asking for help in locating missing girl
An Oregon man died and a woman was injured following a rollover crash Wednesday morning on...
Oregon man dies, woman injured in I-84 rollover crash, east of Burley.
A June booking photo of Steven Skylar Drain (Source: Pocatello Police Department).
Idaho man pleads guilty to stabbing woman several times
Jerome City Council decides not to move forward with a face mask mandate
Jerome City Council decides not to move forward on a face mask mandate
Heat lamp causes barn to catch on fire, by igniting nearby hay
Crews battle late night barn fire south of Twin falls

Latest News

The pancreas is deep inside the body, making cancer detection difficult.
Here’s why pancreatic cancer kills so often
Sturgiss Banker, a 91-year-old Korean War veteran and former police officer, died from COVID-19...
‘He had a great heart’: 91-year-old Korean War veteran dies of COVID-19
The airline industry says it’s safe to fly, pointing to a report it funded that found the risk...
Is it safe yet to fly during the pandemic?
A bear who frequented the same California convenience store has been released into the wild.
Snack-attack bear who was caught on camera visiting Calif. stores released into wild
Tropical Storm Eta makes landfall for the fourth time-- this time, near Cedar Key, Florida....
Eta hits Florida again