Southern Idaho Weather Forecast

METEOROLOGIST RYAN DENNIS – MORNING UPDATE

Thursday, November 12, 2020

There is a Winter Storm Watch in effect for the northern part of Blaine County from 8am tomorrow (11/12) through 11am on Saturday (11/13). 10 to 14 inches of snow accumulation is expected, with 16 to 24+ inches of snow accumulation expected on ridge tops and in elevations that are above the mountain passes. Difficult travel conditions are also expected due to this snow, and there could be areas of drifting snow around as well due to strong winds.

Now for more information about the Winter Storm Watch, click here: https://www.kmvt.com/weather/alerts/%E2%80%9D/

Today is going to be the nicest day we have had so far this week as we are going to have mostly sunny skies, dry conditions, and just a little bit of a breeze. It is also going to be chilly/cold again today as highs are going to be in the low to mid 30s in the Wood River Valley and the upper 30s and low 40s in the Magic Valley. Tonight is then going to have increasing clouds throughout the night as a storm system begins to approach our area. It is also going to be cold tonight as lows are going to be in the mid teens in the Wood River Valley and the low to mid 20s in the Magic Valley.

Tomorrow is then going to be a wet day as this storm system begins to pass through our area as snow is likely in the Wood River Valley and a mix of rain and snow is likely in the Magic Valley, and most of this precipitation is going to develop between 10am and 2pm and then continue for the rest of the day. Snow showers are then likely tomorrow night, especially before midnight, in the Wood River Valley, and rain and snow showers are likely tomorrow night, especially before midnight, in the Magic Valley as this storm system continues to work its way through our area. In the Wood River Valley, some rain may mix in with this snow when the precipitation starts, but this is primarily going to be an all snow event, and significant snow accumulations (as in 6 to 12+ inches) are possible between tomorrow morning and Saturday morning. In the Magic Valley, the type of precipitation you see is all based on your location. In locations right around the interstate, this is probably going to be an all rain event, although some snow may mix in with this rain at times. The further north and south you go of the interstate is where you have a better chance of seeing a mix of rain and snow, with all snow expected in locations that have an elevation above 4500 feet. In terms of snow accumulation in the Magic Valley, locations with an elevation above 4500 feet could see 3 to 6 inches of snow accumulation by Saturday morning. In locations with an elevation less than 4500 feet, a coating to 3 inches of snow accumulation is possible, but that is about it since this will either be an all rain event or a mixed precipitation event for these locations. Saturday is then going to be drier than Friday is going to be as this storm system leaves our area, but there are still going to be some isolated snow and rain showers around in the Magic Valley and there is still a chance of snow showers in the Wood River Valley.

The other big story tomorrow and Saturday is going to be the wind. The wind is going to begin to pick up tomorrow with breezy conditions expected in portions of the Magic Valley. It is then going to be really windy tomorrow night and Saturday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 15 and 35 mph, and gusts up to 50+ mph are going to be possible at times. This wind is also going to cause there to be areas of drifting snow in the higher elevations. It is also going to continue to be cold/chilly tomorrow and Saturday as highs are only going to be in the low to mid 30s in the Wood River Valley and the upper 30s and low to mid 40s in the Magic Valley.

There are then going to be some more scattered rain and snow showers around on Sunday as another storm system works its way through our area. Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday are then going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies and mostly dry conditions as an upper level ridge is going to be in control of our weather. It is also going to be chilly/cold again on Sunday as highs are only going to be in the mid 30s in the Wood River Valley and the low to mid 40s in the Magic Valley. The temperatures are then going to warm up some as we head into next week as highs on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday are going to be in the mid to upper 40s in the Wood River Valley and the low to mid 50s in the Magic Valley.

TODAY (THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 12):

MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly sunny skies. Chilly. Winds: SE 5-15 mph High: 40

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly sunny skies. Cold. Winds: NE to ESE 5-10 mph High: 32

TONIGHT:

MAGIC VALLEY: Increasing clouds with a slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold. Winds: SE 5-15 mph. Low: 25

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Increasing clouds with a slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold. Winds: NNE 5-10 mph. Low: 15

TOMORROW (FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 13):

MAGIC VALLEY: Rain and snow likely, mainly during the afternoon and evening. Mostly cloudy skies. Breezy and chilly. Winds: South 10-25 mph. High: 43

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Snow likely, mainly after 10am. Mostly cloudy skies. Cold. Winds: NNE to South 5-15 mph. High: 34

TOMORROW NIGHT:

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with rain and snow showers likely, especially before midnight. Windy and chilly. Winds: WSW 15-30 mph. Low: 33

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with snow showers likely, especially before midnight. Windy and cold. Winds: WSW 15-30 mph. Low: 22

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 14:

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly cloudy with some isolated snow and rain showers around. Windy and cold. High: 39 Low: 29

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Breezy and cold. High: 33 Low: 16

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 15:

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with some scattered rain and snow showers around. Chilly. High: 42 Low: 30

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly cloudy with some scattered snow showers around. Cold. High: 35 Low: 24

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 16:

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly cloudy skies. Warmer. High: 51 Low: 32

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly cloudy with some isolated snow and rain showers around, mainly during the morning. Warmer. High: 44 Low: 27

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 17:

MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly cloudy skies. A little breezy. High: 54 Low: 34

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly cloudy skies. High: 47 Low: 29

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 18:

MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly cloudy skies. High: 53

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow showers. High: 47

