Straubhaar Heinze, Joyce

BURLEY—With her family at her side, Joyce Arlene (Straubhaar) Heinze passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 9, 2020.

Joyce was born at home in Rupert, Idaho, on July 12, 1936, the last of eight children born to Jacob and Sarah Fedelia (Babbitt) Straubhaar. Jacob died when Joyce was 8 years old, therefore, for a good share of her growing up years, it was just her and her Mom. She learned at a very young age how to “make do” and did so without complaining. She graduated from Burley High School in 1954. She met and fell in love with Melvin, her handsome Navy man, and they married in September of that same year. When the Navy allowed, Joyce traveled to Bremerton, Wash., and to San Diego, Calif., to be with Mel. In November of 1955, Mel and Joyce had their one and only child, Shauna. Their world centered around her and did so until their last breath.

Early on in their marriage, Mel and Joyce took an adventure and moved to Oregon to be close to some of Mel’s family. When Mel took a Government position which offered opportunity to frequently relocate, Joyce was always up for the adventure. Joyce had a gift for making “home” wherever she was. They had great adventures in Washington, Oregon, Arizona, and Utah. She made friends quickly and was well received in the work force. Some of her favorite jobs were driving school bus (although the gas pedal would have to be built up for her to reach it), and working in retail. Retail became her career over time. She was an excellent sales associate, which later offered her the opportunity to become the human resource manager for ZCMI in Layton, Utah. When Joyce and Mel retired, they made one last move back home to the Mini- Cassia area. She was delighted to be close to family, especially her daughter, granddaughter, great-grandchildren, and her beloved sisters. Even in retirement, Joyce found ways to share her joy and love. She joined her daughter and granddaughter at Parke View Rehabilitation and Care Center as the volunteer coordinator. During her more than 12-year second career at Parke View, it is impossible to count the number of lives that she touched. At the age of 77, she finally fully retired. She was one of the most remarkable women a person could ever encounter.

Joyce loved to have fun, laugh, and to be the life of the party. She and Mel loved sharing their home, and anything else they had regardless of how much or how little. Often, spaces were tight, but that never mattered, the door was open, and everyone was welcome. There was always a great meal, much laughter, music and, if the guests were willing, a great hand of cards.

Joyce was preceded in death by her soul mate, Mel; her parents; all of her and Mel’s siblings; and most of their spouses. She missed all of them very much. She was so grateful for her nieces and nephews that kept in touch with her with frequent phone calls and visits.

Joyce is survived by her daughter, Shauna (Rick) Kraus; granddaughter, Erica (Matt) Shaw; great-grandchildren, Ethan, Brighten, and Camden Critchfield; many loving nieces and nephews; her two pals, Peggy and Sandy; and dear friends, Grace and Virginia. Joyce had been a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

A celebration of Joyce’s life will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, November 17, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, with the Rev. John Ziulkowski officiating. Friends and family will be received from 1 until 1:45 p.m. prior to the service. Burial will follow at Gem Memorial Gardens in Burley.

The family would like to thank Dr. Matthew Dopp and the team at Serenity Transitional Care for the excellent and loving care they provided Joyce.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, face masks will be required for those who attend the service.