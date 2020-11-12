Twin Falls Police investigating after two found dead in home

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) -Twin Falls Police are investigating after responding to a call Thursday morning after two people were found dead.

Police responded to a residence on Washington Street North in Twin Falls at 6:43 a.m., after they received a call of a man and woman who were found dead inside a home, according to police department spokesman Lt. Craig Stotts.

At this time, police can’t say what happened, but also say there is no threat to the public at this time.

The man and woman have not yet been publicly identified, as next of kin has not been notified.

