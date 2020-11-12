Advertisement

Twin Falls Police investigating after two found dead in home

Police say there is no threat to the public at this time
Twin Falls Police are investigating after responding to a call Thursday morning after two people were found dead.
Twin Falls Police are investigating after responding to a call Thursday morning after two people were found dead. (KMVT file image of Twin Falls Police car)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 3:15 PM MST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) -Twin Falls Police are investigating after responding to a call Thursday morning after two people were found dead.

Police responded to a residence on Washington Street North in Twin Falls at 6:43 a.m., after they received a call of a man and woman who were found dead inside a home, according to police department spokesman Lt. Craig Stotts.

At this time, police can’t say what happened, but also say there is no threat to the public at this time.

The man and woman have not yet been publicly identified, as next of kin has not been notified.

KMVT will add updates as more information becomes available.

