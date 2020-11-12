Advertisement

Twin Falls Toys for Tots finds operation location, announces ways to donate during pandemic

The organization setup online wish lists
Toys for Tots this year needs help finding a new warehouse for storing donations.
Toys for Tots this year needs help finding a new warehouse for storing donations.(KMVT/KSVT)
By Vanessa Grieve
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 1:18 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - The COVID-19 pandemic has increased the need for toys this holiday season. To honor social distancing restrictions, Twin Falls Toys for Tots has set up Amazon Wish Lists full of needed toys.

The local coordination effort is part of the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation. KMVT has partnered with Twin Falls Toys for Tots for many years in facilitating a place to organize the toys and inform the community of how it can participate in the annual effort to bring gifts to children who might not otherwise have any gifts for Christmas.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the local charity will not have traditional drop-off locations, but there will be some upcoming toy drives and events, which will be added to this story.

This year, Twin Falls Toys for Tots had to find a new location to operate from. Agropur in Jerome offered space for the local charity.

Participated in Twin Falls Toys for Tots
Donate to Twin Falls Toys for Tots
Apply for toys

Last year, the organization supported more than 8,000 children and distributed more than 30,000 toys to children in the area. The need this year is expected to be even greater

Anyone interested in donating, please refer to the Wish Lists. The toys you donate will go straight to the Toys for Tots warehouse to help a child in need this season.

Toys for Tots wish lists on Amazon:

Check back for updates.

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ryan Luv Hanson
Twin Falls Police Department is asking for help in locating missing girl
An Oregon man died and a woman was injured following a rollover crash Wednesday morning on...
Oregon man dies, woman injured in I-84 rollover crash, east of Burley.
A June booking photo of Steven Skylar Drain (Source: Pocatello Police Department).
Idaho man pleads guilty to stabbing woman several times
Heat lamp causes barn to catch on fire, by igniting nearby hay
Crews battle late night barn fire south of Twin falls
Jerome City Council decides not to move forward with a face mask mandate
Jerome City Council decides not to move forward on a face mask mandate

Latest News

File footage of 60 Hours to Fight Hunger
60 Hours to Fight Hunger
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Sabala, Dean
John Charles “Chuck” Jones, a 72-year-old resident of Burley, returned to Heavenly Father on...
Jones, John Charles “Chuck”
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Ballard, Ronald