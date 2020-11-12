Twin Falls Toys for Tots finds operation location, announces ways to donate during pandemic

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - The COVID-19 pandemic has increased the need for toys this holiday season. To honor social distancing restrictions, Twin Falls Toys for Tots has set up Amazon Wish Lists full of needed toys.

The local coordination effort is part of the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation. KMVT has partnered with Twin Falls Toys for Tots for many years in facilitating a place to organize the toys and inform the community of how it can participate in the annual effort to bring gifts to children who might not otherwise have any gifts for Christmas.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the local charity will not have traditional drop-off locations, but there will be some upcoming toy drives and events, which will be added to this story.

This year, Twin Falls Toys for Tots had to find a new location to operate from. Agropur in Jerome offered space for the local charity.

Last year, the organization supported more than 8,000 children and distributed more than 30,000 toys to children in the area. The need this year is expected to be even greater

Anyone interested in donating, please refer to the Wish Lists. The toys you donate will go straight to the Toys for Tots warehouse to help a child in need this season.

Toys for Tots wish lists on Amazon:

