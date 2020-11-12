Veterans share their story

BURLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - An armistice on the eleventh hour of the eleventh day of the eleventh month of 1918 between Allied nations and Germany in World War 1 gave us the beginnings of what is now called Veterans Day.

November 11 is a day to honor those who served our country.

“It’s probably the best thing I’ve ever done in my life, is to be able to serve my country,” Veteran and Mini-Cassia Veterans Service Officer Chuck Driscoll said.

Chuck Driscoll is one of many veterans in Southern Idaho. Driscoll served all around the globe, from Southeast Asia, to Turkey, to Germany. The veteran served from 1968 to 1979.

“The camaraderie with my fellow soldiers, that’s the most important thing that ever came out of the military, is my camaraderie,” Driscoll said.

“It means quite a bit between the veterans to be veterans, and we understand each other, that’s something that the civilian population don’t always understand, " Vietnam veteran Larry Cottom said. “When we’re talking about stuff, we know what went on.”

Larry Cottom estimates there around 3,000 veterans living in the Mini-Cassia region. He is one of them.

“I served from (19)62-(19)66, I served on an aircraft carrier as a radar technician with air controllers, spent 10 months off the coast of Vietnam in 1965,” Cottom said.

After spending time on the USS Coral Sea, nowadays Cottom works with the Mini-Cassia Veterans Advisory Board, and Driscoll is the Mini-Cassia Veterans Service Officer.

“In my late civilian career here, to be around my fellow veterans and serve them, try and make sure that they get the benefits that they are entitled to,” Driscoll said.

To all veterans, thank you for your service.

