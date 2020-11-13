Broadie, Arnold W.

BURLEY—Our beloved husband, father, grandfather, and brother, Arnold W. Broadie, passed away after a very courageous battle with dementia and Alzheimer’s disease on Monday, Nov. 9, 2020.

Arnold was born in Gannett, Idaho, May 11, 1939, to George and Hazel Porter Broadie. He was the sixth son born and grew up with four sisters and five brothers.

He was an avid fisherman and at every chance he had, he was out fishing. If he did not catch fish, he would find driftwood or rocks to bring home. He taught his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren how to fish.

Arnold worked for Safeway and Albertson’s supermarkets for 40 years as a baker where individuals enjoyed and were delighted by his baked goods. He traveled for Albertsons to build up their bakeries for several years.

He met the love of his life, Betty Litton Broadie, whom he was married to for 47 years until his death. He enjoyed the many pleasures of spending time with family and friends and especially enjoyed his 13 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

Arnold lived in Boise until he and his wife moved to Burley on May 12, 2017.

In addition to his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Arnold is survived by his wife, Betty Jean Broadie of Burley; his children, Sherry Thompson of Taylorsville, Utah, Tim Kiser of Kuna, Rick Broadie of Baker City, Ore., and Arlin Broadie of Toutle, Wash.; and two brothers, Wesley Broadie and Don Broadie, both of Boise.

He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Jay Broadie, Fred Broadie, Leon Broadie, Mildred Broadie Hughes, Violia Broadie, LaDora Broadie Gardner, and Belva Broadie; and a daughter, Teresa Broadie.

A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 19, at Gem Memorial Gardens, 2435 Overland Ave., in Burley.

A viewing will be held from noon until 12:45 p.m. Thursday, prior to the graveside service at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley.

The family expresses their sincere appreciation to Rosetta Assisted Living and staff for the dedicated and loving care given to Arnold and his family.