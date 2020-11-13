Advertisement

Chicago issues new COVID-19 restrictions before Thanksgiving

By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 5:09 PM MST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago has issued new COVID-19 restrictions, including limiting social gatherings to 10 people, in hopes of combating the surge in cases ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot is urging people to stay home except for essentials, like work or getting groceries. The restrictions take effect Monday.

Lightfoot said Thursday the city must work to counteract the rapid rise of COVID-19 cases, including canceling traditional Thanksgiving plans to gather with friends and family.

A month ago, Chicago reported 500 daily cases on average. The city is now averaging roughly 1,900 daily cases.

