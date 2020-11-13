Donnie Wahlberg surprises server with $2,020 tip for $35 lunch
He left a similar tip on New Year’s Day
SANDWICH, Mass. (Gray News) – Boston native Donnie Wahlberg left a $2,020 tip on a $35 tab at a Cape Cod restaurant last week.
The actor had lunch on Nov. 7 at the Marshland Restaurants and Bakery when he added the generous gratuity.
“A very special thank you to our friend @donniewahlberg!” a post on the restaurant’s Facebook page said. “When asked about it all he said was ‘who’s up next?!’ #2020tipchallenge.”
Wahlberg began the year in a similar fashion when he left another $2,020 tip on a $76.45 bill at an IHOP in St. Charles, Illinois, on New Year’s Day.
His wife and actress Jenny McCarthy posted about it on Twitter.
“@DonnieWahlberg starting 2020 off like the amazing man he is,” she said.
