Getting Ready for Ski Season: Soldier Mountain

FAIRFIELD, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - Located 12 miles north of Fairfield, Soldier Mountain is excited to see people back enjoying the outdoors.

“Soldier is a real gem, it has some of the best skiing around, we have 2 lifts, for a total of about 1700 vertical and a magic carpet lift for less experienced riders,” said Paul Alden, who is the new manager for the mountain.

The Philips Creek Fire impacted Soldier Mountain and their operations.

“It burned up the magic carpet lift, it is having to be replaced in its entirety, and it caused some fairly severe damage to the main lift, the lift one. we are having to replace the entire steel cable that the chairs hang from,” said Alden.

This is Alden’s first year managing Soldier Mountain, and his first day on the job was the day before the fire hit. He says he is choosing to make the most out of a hard situation.

“We are making a lot of improvements, lift one has been totally repainted, all the lift shacks have been repainted, our crew is up on top of lift two today replacing the unloading platform,” said Alden.

If all goes to plan, Soldier Mountain hopes to be open by the middle of December.

“I’ve been around ski areas for a very very long time, and we find that people climb on the lift and they are very intent on getting off the lift and skiing back down the mountain and they don’t take notice of the beauty around them. I rode up lift two, we had to do some testing on lift two not that long ago, and the scenery is spectacular from that lift,” said Alden.

Soldier Mountain will be following all of the CDC guidelines to ensure the safety of their customers and employees.

